Meghan Markle offfered own show on UK’s Magic FM

Meghan Markle, an American member of the British royal family, media personality, entrepreneur, and former actress, has reportedly been offered her own show on Magic FM, a UK radio station, since saying goodbye to Britain five years ago and shifting to the US along with hubby Prince Harry.

Meghan, the former Suits actress, has openly admitted to the offer on her Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

The Daily Express has claimed that the show has been awarded to Meghan after the public admission that the radio station was one of the things that she misses the most about the UK.

Magic FM and Absolute Radio content director Paul Sylvester has invited the Duchess of Sussex to come and host the program following Meghan’s heartfelt confession.

“The offer is on the table: if the Duchess wants to host a show, she’s very welcome,” the content director happily stated while talking at a Radio Centre event.

The latest development comes only days after the Duke of Sussex reunited with his father, King Charles, who is suffering from cancer, at Clarence House in London during his four-day visit to England.

Earlier this month, Meghan found herself in an awkward spotlight after royal fans raised questions about her latest interview, which is now going viral.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a conversation with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on YouTube, where viewers claimed a laugh track had been added to the viral video.

Meghan Markle was speaking about her self-confidence when the exchange took place, and some observers argued that one loud laugh did not appear to come from her or the host.

The suggestion that an extra laugh was edited in led to a wave of online discussion. While Meghan Markle was dealing with the unusual claims, the now viral interview also touched on her use of her surname.