Meghan Markle shares simple life lessons she’s passing on to her privileged children

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has opened up about how she is raising her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with important life lessons especially about understanding value, kindness, and hard work.

In a recent appearance on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Meghan Markle shared how she spends her weekends with her children growing vegetables and visiting local farmer’s markets.

The Duchess of Sussex said, “We grow a lot of veggies. We sometimes do a little farmer’s market stand… There’s a cost and a price for things, and I think that’s key for children to understand, especially children who are very lucky to have a home that has privilege.”

Meghan Markle believes that children who grow up with comfort should still learn the basics of money, value, and appreciation. “Just like manners and taking care of things around you, there is a value on things,” she added.

Read More: Royal experts issue stark warning to Meghan Markle over Archie and Lilibet

Gardening plays a big role in Meghan Markle’s parenting style. She says it helps Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet learn patience and teaches them to value the food they eat. In her Netflix show With Love, Meghan, she showed how Archie and Lilibet have their own real gardening tool sets.

“Our kids have real sets, they take their gardening very seriously,” Meghan Markle said on the show. She likes to give them easy plants to grow like sugar snap peas and basil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @aseverofficial

Meghan Markle also talked about how important it is for her to be part of her children’s daily life. She said she enjoys doing school drop-offs and pick-ups, attending field trips, and even making school lunches herself.

“I love it at the end of a long day. The kids are down to bed at like 7ish. I can go downstairs, have a glass of wine, and I’m doing their little lunch. I find joy in it for whatever reason, and it can be therapeutic.”