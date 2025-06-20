Royal experts issue stark warning to Meghan Markle over Archie and Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been given a strong warning from royal experts about the future impact of sharing her children’s lives online.

Meghan has recently posted several family updates on Instagram, showing private moments with Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle has shared videos and photos linked to special occasions like Princess Lilibet’s birthday and Father’s Day.

Even though the faces of the children were not always shown clearly, royal commentators say the posts could cause problems later in life for Archie and Lilibet.

One royal expert, Hugo Vickers, believes that Meghan’s children may grow up feeling upset about how they were included in these social media posts.

He warned that Archie and Lilibet might not appreciate being used for public content in such a way, especially since they had no choice in the matter.

Another concern raised by Hugo Vickers is that Meghan Markle’s children could grow up feeling distant from their royal cousins.

He noted that Archie and Lilibet may realise later in life that they missed out on a close relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, including Prince George.

Journalist Samara Gill also spoke about what she sees as a major change in Meghan Markle’s approach to social media.

She described the recent posts as a complete shift from the couple’s previous private style, with more focus on family and emotional appeal.

She also pointed out that key family members like King Charles and Meghan Markle’s father have been left out of the children’s lives, which she described as deeply sad.

This latest warning comes as Meghan Markle continues to rebuild her public image through social media.

While some fans have praised the personal posts, experts believe that Archie and Lilibet’s future feelings must be considered.

Meghan Markle is being advised to think carefully about how much she reveals, especially when it comes to her young children.

As Meghan Markle moves forward with this new online strategy, royal watchers suggest she should balance openness with caution to protect her children from unwanted consequences in the future.