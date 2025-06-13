Meghan Markle’s ambitions soar as Prince Harry faces career setbacks

Prince Harry is reportedly struggling to find his path as his wife, Meghan Markle, forges ahead with her solo ventures, following a dramatic split from his long-time charity, Sentebale.

Once seen as Prince Harry’s most heartfelt cause, Sentebale, which supports young people affected by HIV and AIDS, was co-founded by the prince in 2006.

But earlier this year, Harry stepped down as patron amid tensions with the charity’s chair, Dr Sophie Chandauka.

Dr Chandauka accused the Duke of Sussex of “harassment and bullying at scale” and branded the Sussex brand “toxic”, claims denied by Harry and Meghan Markle.

The fallout followed a chaotic polo charity event in Florida, where Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance with Serena Williams and a Netflix crew.

A video showing Meghan seemingly pushing Dr Sophie aside on stage has resurfaced after the chair’s revealing Sky News interview.

Dr Sophie said Meghan’s unplanned arrival led to confusion, and she later refused Harry’s request to issue a statement in Meghan’s defence.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told that Harry is now “the spare” in his relationship with Meghan Markle, whose career ambitions seem to far outpace his own.

While Meghan Markle pursues business and media projects, Harry appears to lean back toward charity work, an area where he once thrived.

“Meghan has billionaire ambitions,” Fitzwilliams said, “but Harry lacks the ruthlessness. His comfort zone is with causes like Invictus and children’s charities.”

Since the Sentebale exit, Prince Harry has focused on the Invictus Games, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, and landmine charity HALO Trust.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle has launched a lifestyle brand, invested in wellness firms, hosted podcasts, and fronted her own cookery show With Love, Meghan — with Harry barely involved.

Although they once presented a united front, Harry and Meghan Markle now seem to be pursuing increasingly separate paths, raising questions about the future of their brand, and Harry’s role within it.