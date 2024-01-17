Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is in danger?

Yet another financial blow may await Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the lucrative deal between Sussexes and streaming giant Netflix does not seem to have bright renewal prospects.

After the upset from the audio-streaming platform Spotify, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their partnership with Netflix as well, suggests a PR expert, adding that the couple may not renew the exclusive deal after next year’s expiry as they have been struggling to cultivate original content and unique concepts, with the 5-year clock ticking out.

In an exclusive conversation with a British tabloid, PR expert Mayah Riaz believed that the $100 million deal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Netflix may not be renewed for another term after it expires in 2025, despite the success of their docu-series in 2022 and similar viewing figures expected from every project that the Royal couple is involved in.

She pointed out that not only the decision lies with the streaming giant but also with Harry and Meghan if they want to continue with the platform. “I believe due to the future producing roles the couple are expected to be involved in, they may feel that they are not able to offer anything to Netflix. Therefore, the partnership may not be renewed,” Riaz explained.

However, she was of the belief that the couple has several other avenues to explore, including the speculated memoir of Markle, maybe another children’s book and public speaking engagements in addition to brand endorsements and partnerships.

Meanwhile, they can possibly strengthen their commitment to philanthropy through their Archewell Foundation, Riaz noted.

