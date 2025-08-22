Meghan Markle missing in action as Harry tries to heal royal rift

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has stayed silent after Prince Harry made a private gesture to mend ties with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly left a personal letter and a wreath of red poppies at the Burma Star Memorial during VJ Day commemorations, seen by many as an olive branch.

The move was carried out discreetly to avoid overshadowing tributes, but Meghan Markle did not attach her name to the message, raising questions about her stance.

Royal watchers note that the duchess of Sussex has been quiet on several of Harry’s challenges, including his departure from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in Lesotho.

The fallout with chairwoman Dr Sophie Chandauka drew criticism from regulators, leaving Harry frustrated and isolated.

Observers believe Meghan Markle could have supported her husband publicly, but instead she has focused on her personal projects, such as promoting the next season of With Love, Meghan and sharing lifestyle content online.

Meanwhile, Prince William continues his royal duties amid ongoing tensions within the royal family. Insiders suggest the contrast between Prince William’s visible role and Meghan Markle’s silence highlights the couple’s different approach to public life.

While Prince William is often seen strengthening ties within the royal family, Markle’s absence in matters concerning Prince Harry has been widely discussed.

Also Read: Why Meghan Markle’s response to ‘baby news’ has people talking

Industry sources confirm Meghan Markle and Harry recently signed a renewed deal with Netflix, though it is believed to be less lucrative than their previous £78 million agreement.

Markle quickly celebrated the announcement on social media, sparking further debate on her priorities as Prince William and other senior royals maintain focus on traditional duties.

Critics argue that Meghan Markle’s continued silence during Prince Harry’s attempts to reconcile with the royal family may leave the Duke feeling isolated, especially as Prince William represents stability in contrast.

The question remains why Meghan Markle, once vocal about speaking her truth, has chosen not to publicly support Harry during this critical time.