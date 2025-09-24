Meghan Markle surpasses senior royal figures in popularity poll

Meghan Markle might not rank as the Firm’s most popular persona, but she isn’t at the bottom either.

The new global online community YouGov data has reported that the Duchess of Sussex had a 21 percent positive rating, ranking fifth from the bottom on the Royal Family’s popularity list.

However, Kate Middleton leads the leaderboard with 72 percent, followed by Prince William (71%) and Princess Anne (59%).

Moreover, King Charles ranks mid-pack at 53%. Yet, on the other hand, these are the royals that score lower than Meghan:

Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard is ranked fourth from the bottom, getting only 15 percent positive public sentiments regarding him.

In addition, his wife, Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte, has scored even worse at 14 percent in the survey.

Additionally, considering their low histories, both have low “dislike” ratings, indicating indifference rather than hatred.

Next turn in the list is Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, granddaughter of Princess Margaret scored jut 12 percent.

Finally, dead last is Prince Andrew. Just nine percent acknowledged him positively, while a staggering 77 percent hold a negative opinion, stabilizing his place as the royal family’s most unpopular figure after the Jeffrey Epstein engagement.

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince Harry annoyed after she dropped pictures of their children, Archie and Lilibet, on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos of Archie and Lilibet.

The photos were apparently from behind-the-scenes of ‘With Love, Meghan’ season 2.

The carousel also included a photo of the royal siblings watching the show filming on a video monitor.

While fans showered love on the heartwarming photos of the two, their father is reportedly not happy with their glimpses on social media.