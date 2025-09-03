Prince Harry reacts after Meghan Markle breaks rule about Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince Harry annoyed after she dropped pictures of their children, Archie and Lilibet, on social media.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram to share a carousel of photos of Archie and Lilibet.

The photos were apparently from behind-the-scenes of ‘With Love, Meghan’ season 2.

The carousel also included a photo of the royal siblings watching the show filming on a video monitor.

While fans showered love on the heartwarming photos of the two, their father is reportedly not happy with their glimpses on social media.

Prince Harry has mostly kept his children out of the spotlight, and even went as far as fighting a legal battle against media outlets for publishing invasive photos of Archie and Lilibet.

The two children rarely appear on media since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to a private residence in California.

However, the Duchess of Sussex might have annoyed her husband by doing exactly what he wanted media outlets to stop doing.

According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, Prince Harry was annoyed by her Instagram post to share images of their kids.

“He ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don’t know what he thinks, but I think he does what he’s told, probably,” he said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

“You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realise how they’ve been exploited,” he added.