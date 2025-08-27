Why Is Meghan Markle making headlines after Taylor Swift’s engagement reveal?

Meghan Markle has expressed her support for Taylor Swift following the singer’s engagement to American football star Travis Kelce, despite reports suggesting she previously felt overshadowed by the pop star’s big announcement.

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift confirmed her engagement to Travis Kelce after two years of dating, sharing a series of romantic photos on social media. The images featured the couple in a lush garden setting, with Swift displaying a striking diamond engagement ring.

Meghan Markle acknowledged the announcement by liking the post from her official account. The Duchess of Sussex joined millions of fans, as well as Prince William and Princess Kate, in congratulating the couple. James Middleton, Kate’s brother, also showed his support online.

Meghan Markle’s gesture comes after claims that she was frustrated earlier this week when a major reveal from Taylor Swift reportedly stole attention from the trailer for season two of the Duchess’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Sources suggested Meghan Markle had hoped the trailer would dominate headlines but felt the timing of Swift’s album announcement shifted the focus elsewhere.

Adding to the timing clash, the full release of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series coincided with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news, sparking further discussion about the Duchess’s media strategy.

This is not the first time Taylor Swift has been linked to the royals. Last year, the singer and Travis Kelce met Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during an Eras Tour concert. This encounter became a talking point after Swift shared details in a podcast appearance.

Despite reports of initial disappointment, Meghan Markle has now shown her support for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, signaling a positive gesture amid recent speculation.

