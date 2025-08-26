Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce announce engagement

American pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Tuesday, two years after they started dating.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram with a carousel of photos, showing the moment Travis Kelce proposed to the singer-songwriter in a rose garden.

One of the photos showed Taylor Swift wearing a diamond wedding ring.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption of the Instagram post read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift made their first public outing in October 2023.

Read more: What did Taylor Swift ask Travis Kelce on their first date?

The singer-songwriter recently announced her new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ on Kelce and his brother Jason’s ‘New Heights’ podcast earlier this month.

In an interview earlier this month, the NFL star opened up about the events leading to their meeting and how they fell in love.

“Nothing I’ve ever done has been a controlled, organised process. When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with,” Travis Kelce said.

He continued, “We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values. It kind of just took the f— off.”