Meghan Markle's pal backs over loyalty checkmate

Meghan Markle, best known for Rachel Zane on the legal drama series Suits, has gained huge backing from her friend following her loyalty checkmate.

Amid Stassi Schroeder, an original breakout star of Bravo’s hit series “Vanderpump Rules,” shocking revelations, and Kelly McKee Zajfen, her pal, with whom the Duchess of Sussex shared a profound relationship, willingly came up to defend the former working royal.

Though replying to the followers’ questions on the Instagram page, the Alliance of Moms co-founder looks back upon her twenty-year-old friendship with the royal lady.

“I’ve actually known her for almost 20 years?” Kelly claimed, about her strong pal ship with the Duchess of Sussex, when the question was asked.

The philanthropist said, “She even came to my wedding (15 years ago!), and she’s been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human. She’s been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much.”

It should be pointed out that Kelly also commemorated the former Suits actress’s 44th birthday with a touching photo and kind words, paying tribute to her in a heartfelt way.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to you, sweet M!! You’re pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun).”, She stated.

Kelly offered supportive remarks for Meghan following Stassi Schroeder’s well-known action of unfollowing the Duchess on Instagram, as seen on Vanderpump Rules.

The American TV personality stated that despite her ongoing respect, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mother did not add her to the PR list for As Ever.

Stassi added, “I have literally defended her when no one else did. I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, and I literally had my exagertaive PR reach out.”