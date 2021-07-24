Police book Khawaja Izharul Hassan’s guard on attempt-to-murder charge

KARACHI: Following the shooting of a food delivery man after an argument at the hands of security guard of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) politician Khawaja Izharul Hassan, the Darakshan Police Station has finally booked the suspect Mehmoob on charges including attempt-to-murder, ARY News reported.

The injured victim Nadeem said he only went to deliver the food which he did, but upon returning Mehbood stopped him and asked why he did not take permission from him first.

I told them I did knock at the gate and reached out to the first person I saw, Nadeem told police. To which, he said, the suspect shouted, took out his pistol and opened fire at Nadeem’s leg.

Police have booked Mehboob, who has fled the scene, in an FIR charging him with an attempt to murder.

Security guards of Karachi politician ‘open fire’ on food delivery man

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South said the delivery guy ringed the house bell two- to three times which angered the guards who then opened fire on the guy after a heated argument.

Earlier today, the Police had confirmed the security guards involved in shooting and injuring the victim belonged to MQM-P’s Hassan. Building on the fact, the ARY News reportage learned the name of the alleged shooter is Mehboob who indeed is Hassan’s guard.

Hassan has yielded to demand by police of the arrest and has admitted Mehboob has run away with his mobile phone switched off.

Police said they will arrest the entire team if Mehbood does not turn up.