Mehidy ignites 'sportsman spirit' row after controversial run-out

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha said Mehidy Hasan Miraz should had shown the “sportsman spirit” after the Bangladesh captain ​ended his innings with a controversial run-out in Friday’s ‌One-Day International in Dhaka.

Short of his crease at the non-striker’s end, Agha bent down to pick up the ball to return it ​to the bowler after his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had ​driven it towards him.

However, Mehidy circled around behind ⁠Agha to collect the ball and threw down the stumps.

The ​dismissal immediately revived discussions about the “spirit of cricket” and had ​echoes of the 2023 Ashes controversy when Australia’s Alex Carey stumped England’s Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s.

“I think sportsman spirit has to be there,” ​Agha told reporters after Pakistan’s 128-run win.

“What he has ​done is in the law. I think if he thinks it’s right, ‌it’s ⁠right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently.

“I would have gone for sportsman spirit.”

Agha reacted angrily in the moment, throwing down his gloves and helmet, ​but later downplayed ​his outburst.

“I ⁠was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the ​run or anything like that, but he already ​decided.

“If ⁠you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But … whatever happened after that, it was ⁠in ​the moment.”

Pakistan and Bangladesh will play ​the third ODI on Sunday, with the three-match series level at 1-1.