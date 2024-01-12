Mehmood Khan Achakzai withdraws from NA-265 in favour of Maulana Fazl

PISHIN: Mahmood Khan Achakzai, head of PakhtunKhaw Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), on Friday announced his withdrawal from the NA-265 constituency in favour of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be contesting the upcoming general elections from NA-265 Pishin.

Earlier on January 09, the ECP allotted election symbols to 145 political parties across Pakistan for general elections 2024.

The ECP also allotted electoral symbols to 177 independent candidates contesting the general election 2024 on February 8.

According to ECP, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) retained its electoral symbol “Lion” while Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) was given “arrow” as its election symbol. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was allotted “Kite” while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazlur Rehman (JUI-F) retained “Book” as its election symbol.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 22, the electoral watchdog stripped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of its electoral symbol ‘bat’ symbol in a decision on founding member Akbar S Babar’s petition challenging the intra-party elections to be in line with the rules.