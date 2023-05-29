Lahore ATC grants two-day physical remands of Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE: A Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to jail on a two-day physical remand in a case pertaining to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former Punjab minister was presented before single-member bench of Lahore ATC – headed by Judge Abeer Gul Khan.

During the hearing, the police requested the court to grant a physical remand of the PTI leader in Shadman police station arson case.

After hearing the arguments, the judge approved the police’s request and sent Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed to jail on two-day physical remand.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.