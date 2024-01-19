Mehtab Abbasi announces support for PTI-backed independent candidate

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governor Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, who recently parted ways with PML-N, announced his support for PTI member, who is contesting as ‘independent candidate’ from Abbottabad’s NA-17 constituency, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, Mehtab Abbasi announced his support to PTI-backed ‘independent candidate’ Ali Khan Jadoon for NA-17 constituency in Abbottabad.

Meanwhile, the former KP governor would contest election as independent candidate as NA-16 constituency.

Last year in Dec, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi parted ways with PML-N while expressing concerns about the provincial leadership, saying that the leadership only thinks of itself and its structure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is over.

Furthermore, he said he had differences with Nawaz Sharif on principles but nothing with Maryam Nawaz. “There should be democracy in political parties, hypocritical thinking and attitude have become important in PML-N,” he claimed.

Abbasi further said that Nawaz Sharif has a weak team and solving the economic crisis is difficult. “Today the PML-N is only limited to Punjab,” he added.

Earlier, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also confirmed that he has resigned as party senior vice president because of Maryam Nawaz.

Party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam was promoted to the position of party’s senior vice president in January.