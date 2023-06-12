Mehwish Hayat breaks silence on ‘big surprise after Eid’

After Hiba Bukhari, Mehwish Hayat fell victim to fake reporting, with her latest statement being misconstrued by media portals.

Film and TV A-lister, Mehwish Hayat corrected a local media outlet that misrepresented her statement from a recent promotional outing and reported quoting her that the actor is ready to announce a ‘big surprise’ after Eid-ul-Adha.

In reply to the publication’s tweet, which read, “I will give a big surprise after Eid: Mehwish Hayat,” she wrote, “There is no surprise announcement I’m planning to make after Eid. Considering I have not mentioned anything I have no idea where this came from.”

It is pertinent to mention that Hayat hinted at her drama comeback earlier this year, revealing she was in the process of ‘reading scripts’.

At a chat show outing with veteran cricketer Shoaib Akhtar, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ actor had said, “I want to do a drama because I’ve been away for almost five years since my last play Dil Lagi, which was my last TV appearance. So I’m really interested to cater to our Pakistani drama audience.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehwish Hayat peaked her career last year, with the Eid-ul-Adha outing, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, and MCU debut ‘Ms Marvel’.