Mehwish Hayat gives a silent message to haters

Actor Mehwish Hayat sent out a silent message to her haters in a new reel going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saturday, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ diva shared a clip of herself mimicking a savage script, captioned with a series of emojis.

Hayat is seen completing her makeup in the clip while she answered a question about faceless trolls who speak behind her back. The celebrity said that these haters are hired by her to talk about her. She further mentioned that they are great at their job and don’t charge a penny.

The viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social platform and garnered numerous likes and comments for the celebrity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehwish Hayat peaked her career last year. She wowed moviegoers with her stellar performance in her last Pakistani release, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

Moreover, the diva also made a super impressive MCU debut with another favourite, Fawad Khan, in ‘Ms Marvel’ where she played Aisha – the great-grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan and possessor of the Golden bangle.

Both her acts received tremendous response from the audience and critics alike.

