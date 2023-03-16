Mehwish Hayat hints at drama comeback: Read to know details

A-list actor Mehwish Hayat confirmed that she will be seen in a drama project from Pakistan by the end of this year.

‘London Nahi Jaunga’ diva was recently seated with veteran cricketer Shoaib Akhtar for his chat show, for an OTT platform, when she hinted at a comeback to the drama industry of the country after six years.

During her outing, Hayat was asked if she is interested to do dramas anymore, especially after the Marvel feat, to which, the actor replied, “I am actually reading scripts [of dramas].”

She added, “I want to do a drama because I’ve been away for almost five years since my last play Dil Lagi, which was my last TV appearance. So I’m really interested to cater to our Pakistani drama audience.”

The celebrity also spoke about the importance and ‘beauty’ of the dramas, that they are enjoyed all over the country and also across borders, which also got her interest to come back.

Hayat confirmed that she is reading scripts and will be seen in a project by the end of this year.

In her appearance, Hayat also spoke about her favourite contemporaries, who bring out the best of her in terms of acting. She named her co-stars Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa and said that she has worked the most with them, and they are the ones who motivate her the most, as an actor.

“At the same time, I haven’t worked with Saba Qamar but I love her work, I think she’s amazing,” she stated. “Even Sajal [Aly] is really good. She has done so well for herself.”

To note, Mehwish Hayat had been on a roll in her career the last year. She wowed moviegoers with her stellar performance in her last Pakistani release, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ with Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

Moreover, the diva also made a super impressive MCU debut with another favourite, Fawad Khan, in ‘Ms Marvel’ where she played Aisha – the great-grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan and possessor of the Golden bangle.

Both her acts received a tremendous response from the audience and critics alike.

