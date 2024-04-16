‘It is a very big responsibility…’: Mehwish Hayat opens up on her marriage plans

Pakistan’s TV and cinema A-lister Mehwish Hayat hinted that marriage is not on the cards for the diva anytime soon with her thriving acting career at the moment.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with a private news channel, leading female actor of Pakistan, Mehwish Hayat candidly opened up on her marriage plans at length, and shared that it is a ‘big responsibility’, which she is not ready for at the current point in her life.

“For me, marriage is a very big responsibility, mentally I am not in the zone where I can give marriage the time it needs,” Hayat told the interviewer. “I am very independent. [If I got married] if I have something in mind for my career and ambitions, I would have to think about too many people.”

Given the ‘perfectionist’ being that she wants to be towards all aspects of life, be it marriage or career, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star believed that her career goals would not align with marriage being on the cards, at least in the current phase of her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

“If I get married, something would have to suffer – either my marriage or my career,” she added. However, Hayat continued, “If I find someone who I think will add value to my life and support my career and dreams, someone who encourages me to pursue my goals and understands the value of my work – which is difficult in Pakistan – then I can think about it.”

Outlining her idea of the perfect life partner, the A-list actor said, “Good looks, skin colour don’t matter, personality does. Your heart and soul should be beautiful.”

“He should be kind and cultured and also have a sense of humour. I’m serious in nature, so I need someone to balance that out. I am very practical and realistic. So my other half should balance that out and be a little romantic to fill that gap,” Hayat concluded.

‘I will never marry someone from industry’: Nazish Jahangir spills her marriage plans