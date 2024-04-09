‘I will never marry someone from industry’: Nazish Jahangir spills her marriage plans

Showbiz starlet Nazish Jahangir opened up on her marriage plans and affirmed that she will never marry someone from the showbiz industry.

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Nazish Jahangir opened up on her marriage plans after candidly confessing that she is a ‘tomboy’ and not feminine enough.

“I don’t think I’m feminine enough, so probably I’ll embrace that little bit feminine side of me only after my marriage,” Jahangir said.

When asked about the update on her marriage plans since the last outing on the show a year ago, Jahangir maintained that she is not seeing anyone and is yet to find a person she wants to get married to.

She continued, “I will never marry someone from the industry, that’s very clear. It would be even better if he is from outside Pakistan. I’ve never given a thought over it, but definitely, if given an option, I will settle anywhere abroad after marriage, be it U.S.A, Dubai, Canada or even London.”

In response to another question, the actor shared that although not practical enough, her preference would always be love over money.

On the acting front, Nazish Jahangir has superhit projects like ‘Bharosa’ and ‘Berukhi’ to her credit within a short career span.

