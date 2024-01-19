Nazish Jahangir recalls horrific ‘kidnapping’ attempt

Actress and model Nazish Jahangir, who has proved her mettle in the showbiz industry, recalled that an online taxi driver tried to kidnap her.

Nazish Jahangir appeared on a private channel talk show where she talked about her personal and professional lives. The ‘Berukhi‘ star recalled that an online taxi driver tried to kidnap her in Karachi.

The actress said that he left her in his car and ran away. She called Madadgar 15 and informed them about her predicament but the driver never returned.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident that she is referring to happened in 2018. The actress had earlier recalled the details on the social media application Facebook.

In the post, Nazish Jahangir claimed that the driver was in a confrontational mood before their journey started.

“The time I sat in car..his tone was “Chal k thora agy ajati hum tum logon k nokar nahi (You could have walked for a bit as we are not your servants)”, she wrote. “I was shocked but as I was getting late from my work I asked him what’s wrong with you gari chalayain ap, and he started shouting at me and used abusive language then it was something else and I couldn’t control myself and I abused him back and asked for stop the car on sea-view.

“He locked the car and said I’ll take you to my brother. I won’t stop the car,” she stated.

The actress said she pulled down the mirror and started screaming for help. Her friend, who lived close to the crime scene, saw her and tried to stop her vehicle but the driver crossed his car and stopped it near an eatery and ran towards a shopping area.

“His car was there (and) I was in it. (The) car was all open. I called 15. Police came and all but he didn’t come back for three hours. It’s not just a guy who misbehaved with me… It’s more than that as he put my safety in danger…he tried to kidnap me and terrorized me.”

She said never trusted the online taxi company again and the organization shouldn’t hire such uninformed people.

