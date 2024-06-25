Mehwish Hayat reveals reason to turn down Bollywood film

Pakistan’s TV and cinema A-lister Mehwish Hayat revealed that she had received offers for Bollywood films but turned them all down due to a certain reason.

Mehwish Hayat shared why she does not want to follow in the footsteps of fellow Pakistani A-listers, including Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar, Sajal Aly, Fawad Khan, Humayun Saeed and Imran Abbas, who all have proven their mettle in the neighbouring country’s film industry as well, despite being offered.

“I have countless opportunities here in Pakistan,” she began to share during a recent Eid special conversation with a digital media outlet.

The ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ star continued, “I have been part of the revival of Pakistani cinema and some of its biggest and most successful films. I have received immense respect and love in my country. After gaining so much recognition and success in my own country, I felt that I should not accept offers from Bollywood.”

“I enjoy my work here in Pakistan. People come to watch my films with their families, and that is a great achievement,” Hayat maintained.

Notably, Mehwish Hayat is one of the leading female actors in the country. She made a TV comeback earlier this year, starring in ARY Digital’s telefilm ‘Ijazat’, with her close friend and ace couturier of Pakistan, HSY (Hassan Sheheryar Yasin).

Her last silver screen outing was in Nadeem Baig’s ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ (2022), co-starring Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan, whereas, she also made her MCU debut, featuring in the mini-series ‘Ms Marvel’, the same year.

