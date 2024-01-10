Sabeena Syed lists qualities of her ideal life partner

Moscow-born actor Sabeena Syed wants to marry someone from Pakistan and listed down the qualities she wants in her ideal life partner.

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, rising actor Sabeena Syed shared that she was born in Moscow, to a Russian mother, but will marry a man from Pakistan.

Upon being asked by the host, the ‘Mein’ actor said, “Yes, I was born in Moscow. My mother is from Russia.”

When asked if she knows the national language of the country, Syed added, “Yes, I can, we speak in Russian only at home, even my father knows it.”

“It sounds a bit like Pashto,” the celebrity mentioned, adding that she even tried to teach it to several local friends, but eventually they all gave up.

When asked about her marriage plans, Syed divulged that although she was born in Russia, she lived here for the most part of her life and hence, would want to marry a Pakistani man.

“I have a very clear idea [of what I want in a potential life partner], and it is a very long list,” she shared, before listing, “He should be kind, non-judgemental, generous, must love animals and should be a law-abiding citizen and not a criminal and must have good family values and background.”

“He should be educated, well-read, well-travelled and lastly, must have good looks as well,” Syed concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sabeena Syed is currently winning hearts with her portrayal of Kashmala in ‘Mein’, headlined by A-list actor Ayeza Khan and TV sensation, Wahaj Ali.

The serial, directed by Badar Mehmood and written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time on ARY Digital.

