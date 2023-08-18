Watch: Memoona Qudoos reveals her first love from school

Pakistan’s rising TV actor Memoona Qudoos spoke about the first love of her life, back in the school days.

In her recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Memoona Qudoos revealed that she first fell in love when she was in 9th grade. “He was the son of father’s friend,” she shared.

Speaking further, the celebrity mentioned that she is still friends with the person and will continue to be, however, is not sure about any sort of romantic relationship.

Moreover, Qudoos also clarified that she is now nikahfied, without mentioning the name of her life partner.

During another segment on the show, Qudoos stated that she is a Mass Communication graduate and started her career as an intern in the production department of the state television channel, PTV. Later, she used the contacts from that job to enter the showbiz industry.

Her debut project was with the production banner of actor-producer Aijaz Aslam.

On the work front, Memoona Qudoos is all set to grace the TV screens once again in the upcoming serial ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi’, headlined by Mikaal Zulfiqar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem. The intriguing teasers of the story also feature Kiran Malik, Ali Safina and others.

Naila Zehra Jafri wrote the script for the Six Sigma production while veteran actor Saba Hamid has the direction credits for the play.

