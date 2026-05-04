UK police arrested two ​people on Monday in connection with an arson attack ‌on a memorial wall in a north London area that is home to a large Jewish community.

A man, 46, and a ​woman, 38, were arrested in relation to the incident, ​which counter-terrorism officers are investigating, on suspicion of ⁠arson, the police said in a statement.

The memorial wall contains ​pictures of protesters who were allegedly killed by the Iranian ​state in January, the statement added.

The incident on April 27, which followed arson attacks on Jewish targets, took place in Golders Green, where ​ambulances belonging to Jewish volunteer emergency service, Hatzola, were ​torched last month.

Police have said they are investigating the incident.

The stabbing of two Jewish men in the same area last week has heightened concerns about the community’s safety, prompting the government to raise the national terrorism threat level to “severe” from “substantial”.

Counter ​terrorism officers ​in the UK ⁠capital are working on a number of investigations into incidents that have taken place ​in northwest London since the ambulance attack ​in March, ⁠police said on Monday.

A total of 30 arrests have been made and nine people have been charged since the March ⁠incident, ​in what police described as “the most ​intensive set of community operations it has ever run”, the statement said.