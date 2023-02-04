Men ‘harass’, ‘threaten’ woman driver in Karachi; video emerges

KARACHI: A woman driver was allegedly harassed and threatened by two motorcyclists near Karachi’s Qayyumabad Chowrangi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the woman shared a video on social media claiming that she was allegedly harassed and threatened by two motorcyclists near Karachi’s Qayyumabad Chowrangi.

The woman claimed that the two motorcyclists chased and harassed her while a brawl broke out when she hit their motorcycle. In the video, the youths can be seen threatening the woman – who was along with her minor child.

The woman was heard shouting for money as the motorcyclists broke the windshield of the former’s car.

She noted that the youths had threatened her in front of the public, but no one came forward for help. Meanwhile, the police registered a case against the accused persons and launched a search operation to arrest the youths.

Earlier in 2021, a man was arrested after a video showing him harassing a woman in a rickshaw on one of the port city’s Shahrae Faisal.

The woman, who is a school teacher by profession, filmed the entire episode from inside the rickshaw she was travelling in. Two men on a motorcycle followed her on her way back home and made multiple attempts to stop the rickshaw.

The suspects fled when the rickshaw driver pulled off near a police check post.

The woman while narrating the entire episode on her Facebook account sought action against them saying that she was ‘shaking to the core’ after the incident.

