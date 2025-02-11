‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ actors Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet recreate hilarious reel – Watch

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his co-star Rakul Preet Singh jumped on the viral meme trend to promote their upcoming film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’.

Out and about on a promotional spree for their forthcoming film, actor Rakul Preet Singh turned to her Instagram handle, posting a hilarious video, in collaboration with her co-star, Arjun Kapoor. “Mere husband ki biwi Bahot smart ha (My husband’s wife is very smart),” she wrote in the caption.

In the funny video, Kapoor casually drops the hilarious ‘Bua Ki ladki’ joke as his on-screen wife catches him flirting with a girl on social media and asks, “Kaun hai ye ladki? (Who is this girl?)”

“Arrey yaar, kaisi shakki aurat ho tum? Bua ki ladki hai ye. Bachpan mein saath mein khela karte the hum. Chi yaar! (Oh come on, why are you so suspicious? She’s my aunt’s daughter. We used to play together as kids),” he replies before she reveals to him that the ID is her fake one, leaving social users in splits.

The funny reel is now viral on social media, with at least 2 million plays, in addition to thousands of likes and comments.

To note, the rom-com flick, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, follows a Delhi guy Ankur Chaddha (Kapoor), as he navigates through his complicated love triangle when his old flame Prabhleen Dhillon (Pednekar) returns to his life, while he starts to fall for Antara Mitra (Singh), leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

Besides the trio, the title also features Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Shakti Kapoor, Anita Raj, Tiku Talsaniaa and Harsh Gujral.

‘Mere Husband ki Biwi’, backed by Singh’s husband’s Pooja Entertainment, is scheduled for theatrical release on February 21.