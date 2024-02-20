Meri age meri marzi: Iffat Omar shuts down age-shaming trolls

Former model-turned-actor Iffat Omar gave a befitting message to all the age-shaming trolls on her latest visuals from a family wedding.

Prominent model and actor Iffat Omar is currently busy attending a family wedding with her husband and their daughter.

She has been sharing pictures as well as dance videos from the festivities on her social media accounts, which drew criticism from keyboard warriors.

Unbothered by the opinions of netizens, the ‘Aangan’ actor gave a befitting response to her trolls, in the form of a caption with a new montage clip from one of the events, before sharing yet another dance video.

“Meri age meri marzi (My age, my wish). so plzzz go live your life and stop schooling me how should I act according to my ‘age’,” she wrote with the clip of herself, flaunting an exquisite pink lehenga from couturier Fahad Hussayn.

The message had no positive impact on social users and they continued to send hate on the celebrity’s now-viral post.

A day later, Omar turned to her account with a new video of herself, shaking a leg to match the beats of the Bollywood classic ‘Dafliwale Dafli Baja’, of Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada.

