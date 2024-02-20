27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Meri age meri marzi: Iffat Omar shuts down age-shaming trolls

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former model-turned-actor Iffat Omar gave a befitting message to all the age-shaming trolls on her latest visuals from a family wedding.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Prominent model and actor Iffat Omar is currently busy attending a family wedding with her husband and their daughter.

She has been sharing pictures as well as dance videos from the festivities on her social media accounts, which drew criticism from keyboard warriors.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iffat Umar (@iffatomarofficial)

Unbothered by the opinions of netizens, the ‘Aangan’ actor gave a befitting response to her trolls, in the form of a caption with a new montage clip from one of the events, before sharing yet another dance video.

Meri age meri marzi (My age, my wish). so plzzz go live your life and stop schooling me how should I act according to my ‘age’,” she wrote with the clip of herself, flaunting an exquisite pink lehenga from couturier Fahad Hussayn.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iffat Umar (@iffatomarofficial)

The message had no positive impact on social users and they continued to send hate on the celebrity’s now-viral post.

A day later, Omar turned to her account with a new video of herself, shaking a leg to match the beats of the Bollywood classic ‘Dafliwale Dafli Baja’, of Rishi Kapoor and Jaya Prada.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iffat Umar (@iffatomarofficial)

Shahrukh Khan sends best wishes to Iffat Omar

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.