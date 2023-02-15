Shahrukh Khan sends best wishes to Iffat Omar

Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan sent a sweet video message to former model and actor, Iffat Omar, on Valentine’s day.

The ‘Aangan’ actor is over the moon upon receiving a heartfelt video message from his crush, King Khan on Valentine’s day. Omar shared the clip on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Valentines my all time crush @iamsrk 😛😍 and thanks for these 2 seconds of your life you gave me💃💃💃is one of the happiest moment of my life.”

“Congratulations for the success of #pathaan superstar,” she added.

In the brief snippet, SRK is heard saying, “Assalam o Alaikum Iffat Omar! This is Shahrukh [Khan] and here is wishing you lots of love, lots of happiness, lots of goodness.”

“May you taste success in all your endeavours. Stay Happy and lots of love.”

The Insta post was showered with love from social users including the showbiz fraternity.

It should be noted here that Iffat Omar was one of the leading names in the fashion industry of Pakistan, during the late 80s and 90s, before she made her way to acting.

The celebrity is best known for her performances in drama serials like ‘Berukhi’, ‘Haiwan’, ‘Aangan’ and ‘Noor ul Ain’. Omar also has hosting credits for a digital talk show ‘Say It All With Iffat Omar’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahrukh Khan is currently basking in the super success of his comeback release ‘Pathaan’. The Siddharth Anand directorial, headlined by Khan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, ended the dry spell of Bollywood cinema and managed to rake in INR953 crores in 20 days of being in theatres.

