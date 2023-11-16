Katrina Kaif’s ‘Merry Christmas’ gets a new release date

Pan-Indian film ‘Merry Christmas’, starring A-lister Katrina Kaif and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, has been pushed to 2024 release.

The first bilingual film of Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, marking her debut in Tamil cinema opposite acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Merry Christmas’ got a new release date once again.

After being postponed twice, from December 2022 and 2023 release, in order to avoid Box Office clashes, the thriller flick is now set to hit theatres in January 2024, the makers confirmed.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, actor Radhika Apte, who will have a cameo appearance in the film, announced, “The wait is almost over! #MerryChristmas is making your winter merrier on January 12, 2024.”

It is worth mentioning here that the date was previously reserved for the global theatrical release of the hotly-anticipated sci-fi epic, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, and no official announcement regarding the speculated postponement of it has been made as yet.

Apart from Kaif and Sethupathi, ‘Merry Christmas’ also features Sanjay Kapoor and Vinay Pathak along with a cameo of Radhika Apte.

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, known for his work on neo-noir thrillers ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Badlapur’, helms the direction of the title and also co-wrote the story with Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti and Anukriti Pandey.

