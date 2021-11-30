Merub Ali in first row as Asim Azhar performs in concert

Actor and Model Merub Ali attended singer Asim Azhar’s recent concert in Karachi and the video went viral.

The 27-second video on Instagram, shared by Asim Azhar himself, sees the Sinf-e-Aahan star singing along while cheering him on.

“I LOVE U SO MUCH KARACHI ♥️ LAST NIGHT WAS 🔥😭” the caption read.

The clip got millions of likes from the users of the photo and video-sharing social media application.

Earlier, the model threw a grand birthday party for singer Asim Azhar and its picture had gone viral on social media.

It should be noted that gossip pages on social media platforms posted news that the duo was getting engaged. Then, another snapshot made rounds on social media that sees him telling a fan that he treats Merub Ali as his sister.

In his clarification, the singer said the screenshot of his conversation with the fan was doctored and asked the netizens to not spread it any further.

He added: “Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always.”

The picture, shared on Instagram, shows him standing in front of a cake with pictures of prolific Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan around him.

