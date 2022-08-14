Merub Ali’s Instagram post leaves netizens worried

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali has left fans on social media worried with her viral Instagram post.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, and published a new picture of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media sites.

“Been sick for awhile now so I’m just going to live in these pictures,” Merub wrote in the caption of the picture to inform her fans on the social application.

The viral picture had Merub Ali look stylish as always, in a comfortable yet chic outfit comprising of dark blue denim pants and a coordinating tank top. She paired it with an oxblood cardigan and a dainty chain necklace. Ali completed the girly look with a high ponytail.

The shared snap garnered an overwhelming response from her thousands of followers on the visual-sharing site. A number of them turned to the comment section to drop heart-warming compliments for the celeb.

Here is a look at the comments bar of the post:

Showbiz celeb enjoys a huge following on her social media accounts where she often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar.

For those unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘. They have been childhood friends and often made public appearances together before making their relationship official.

