Merub Ali steals the show with new pictures

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali absolutely stole the show with her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Merub Ali treated her 1.2 million followers with some stunning pictures of herself striking poses on her balcony.

“Me and my balcony again,” she wrote in the caption of the four-photo gallery, which sees the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor rocking the basics in a solid, white, cropped-sleeves t-shirt.

She amped up the basic look with a striking red pout and warm face makeup while giving all of the accessories a miss.

Earlier this week, Ali also posted a mini vlog, giving a peak into her busy day through getting ready to attend video meetings and university classes.

Thousands of her fans on Gram watched the reel and showered their love on the now-viral posts with likes and comments.

With over a million Instagrammers on her followers’ list, Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the social site.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in the star-studded serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ last year.

