Merub Ali stuns netizens with new portraits

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday evening, Merub Ali treated her 1.3 million followers with some stunning new pictures of herself striking poses for the camera, presumably at her home.

“Happier than ever,” she wrote in the caption of the three-photo gallery with music note emojis. The portraits, clicked by her brother, photographer Zawair Ali, see the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor, flaunting her innocent, girl-next-door looks in a black turtleneck, styled with tiny hoops, middle-parted hair and her usual minimal, fresh-face makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love on the viral photos with likes and compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.