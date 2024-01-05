24.9 C
Shazeal Shoukat steals the show with latest reel

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat stole the show with her style game in the latest Instagram reel going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, Shazeal Shoukat treated her thousands of followers with yet another style reel, flaunting an understated yet chic winter fit and a new hair look. “There she glow again,” she wrote in the caption of the video with a sparkle emoji and a series of hashtags.

The clip, with Punjabi song ‘8 Asle’ from the album ‘UNDISPUTED’ by Indian singer Gurlez Akhtar in the background, captured the fashionista in a blue-hued solid, loungewear co-ord set paired with a multi-coloured muffler around her neck. She styled the fit with dainty pearl danglers and sneakers.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral post with likes and comments for the celebrity.

On the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is currently being seen in the drama serial ‘Adawat’, co-starring Syed Jibran, Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi. The supporting cast of the play features Dania Enwer, Naveed Raza, Kinza Malik and Sachal Afzal among others.

Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial airs daily at 7 p.m. on ARY Digital.

