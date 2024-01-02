Shazeal Shoukat shares BTS with Syed Jibran from ‘Adawat’ sets

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat aka Maria shared BTS pictures with Syed Jibran from the set of her on-air drama serial ‘Adawat’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shazeal Shoukat posted a couple of behind-the-scenes clicks from her ongoing project, with co-star Syed Jibran.

With the two-picture gallery of the duo, dressed as bride and groom for a recently aired reception sequence in the show, Shoukat wrote, “Asjad & Maria 🤍”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat🤍 (@shazealshoukat_official)

“Thanku for showing all of this love and support , I love each one of you,” she further expressed gratitude in her post.

A day earlier, the celebrity also posted some solo pictures from the same scene to extend new year wishes to her followers. “Happy new years from ‘MARIA’ & ‘SHAZEAL’. May this year brings all the joy, happiness & get what you all ask for inshallah,” she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shazealshoukat🤍 (@shazealshoukat_official)

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and comments for the on-screen pair.

Headlined by Shazeal Shoukat, Syed Jibran with Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi, ‘Adawat’ follows the story of jealousy and revenge of Areeba [Effendi] who seeks to harm her family, after she is forced to marry her brother-in-law [Qureshi], following the death of her elder sister.

Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial airs daily at 7 p.m. on ARY Digital.

Fatima Effendi shares first negative role experience in ‘Adawat’