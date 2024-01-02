Shazeal Shoukat shares BTS with Syed Jibran from ‘Adawat’ sets

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat aka Maria shared BTS pictures with Syed Jibran from the set of her on-air drama serial ‘Adawat’.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Shazeal Shoukat posted a couple of behind-the-scenes clicks from her ongoing project, with co-star Syed Jibran.
With the two-picture gallery of the duo, dressed as bride and groom for a recently aired reception sequence in the show, Shoukat wrote, “Asjad & Maria 🤍”
View this post on Instagram
“Thanku for showing all of this love and support , I love each one of you,” she further expressed gratitude in her post.
A day earlier, the celebrity also posted some solo pictures from the same scene to extend new year wishes to her followers. “Happy new years from ‘MARIA’ & ‘SHAZEAL’. May this year brings all the joy, happiness & get what you all ask for inshallah,” she wrote in the caption.
View this post on Instagram
Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral posts with likes and comments for the on-screen pair.
Headlined by Shazeal Shoukat, Syed Jibran with Fatima Effendi and Saad Qureshi, ‘Adawat’ follows the story of jealousy and revenge of Areeba [Effendi] who seeks to harm her family, after she is forced to marry her brother-in-law [Qureshi], following the death of her elder sister.
Syed Jari Khushnood Naqvi’s directorial airs daily at 7 p.m. on ARY Digital.
Fatima Effendi shares first negative role experience in ‘Adawat’