Meryl Streep sets another achievement

Hollywood actress Meryl Streep’s character Donna Sheridan from her critically acclaimed 2008 film ‘Mamma Mia‘ has been voted as the favourite movie mother.

British television channel ITV conducted a poll to decide the favourite movie mums with 20 choices for Oscars 2024 celebrations. Donna Sheridan, played by Meryl Streep, was the clear favourite with 24 per cent of the votes.

Morticia Addams (Anjelica Huston) from the ‘Addams Family Values‘ was the first runner-up with 23 per cent whereas ‘Terminator‘ franchise protagonist Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton) and Miss Honey (Ember Davidtz) from ‘Matilda‘ got 22 per cent votes each.

Maria Von Trapp, played by Julie Andrews, from ‘The Sound of Music‘ and Sally Field’s character Mrs Gump from ‘Forrest Gump‘ secured 20 and 18 per cent of the votes respectively.

Sally Field’s another character Miranda Hillard from ‘Mrs Doubtfire‘ bagged 16 per cent of the votes. Lorraine McFly, essayed by Lea Thomson in ‘Back To The Future‘ secured 12 per cent votes.

Mrs Robinson (Anne Robinson) from ‘The Graduate‘ got 11 per cent votes whereas Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) from ‘A Quiet Place‘ and Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) of the ‘Alien‘ both bagged 10 per cent votes.

