Meryl Streep credits ‘Barbie’ for saving Hollywood and her job

Oscar-winning Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep credited Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ for saving her and everyone else’s jobs in Hollywood.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a recent awards show outing, Hollywood actor Meryl Streep heaped praises on filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s last year juggernaut, ‘Barbie’, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as she expressed her gratitude towards the live-action musical, for saving the Hollywood cinema and eventually the jobs of thousands of people, including hers.

Streep, who collaborated with Gerwig on her last Oscar-nominated title, ‘Little Women’, thanked her for the film when she took the stage after Billie Eilish and Finneas’ win for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from ‘Barbie’, and said, “I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the Barbie love bomb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie)

She continued, “You’ve saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You’ve delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people. You should surf that wave, kids, until you’re old and deserve to be jaded like me.”

Pertinent to note here that eminent filmmaker Steven Spielberg had similar words of praise for Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ last year, when he said, “You saved Hollywood’s a** and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry.”

Meanwhile, the female empowerment blockbuster also bagged the first-ever Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award at the Golden Globes, the first of the awards season in Hollywood, on Sunday.

Golden Globes: A bad night for ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ wins big