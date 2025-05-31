Met department forecasts monsoon 2025 with flood risks

Islamabad: The Meteorological Department has released its forecast for the 2025 monsoon season, predicting potentially intense conditions with above-normal rainfall and higher temperatures across several regions of Pakistan.

Director General Meteorological Department, Mahr Sahbzad Khan, stated that slightly above-normal rainfall is anticipated in the central and southern parts of the country, as well as in northeastern Punjab.

Conversely, northern areas, northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to experience slightly below-normal rainfall.

The forecast also indicates that from July to September, temperatures across the country are expected to be, on average, higher than normal. Specifically, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will likely experience above-normal temperatures.

A significant concern highlighted by the Met Department is the potential for “extremely flood-prone conditions” to develop in the upper regions of the country.

Furthermore, there is a distinct risk of urban flooding in major cities across Sindh, Punjab, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Meteorological Department has advised the public to remain vigilant and stay informed through continuous weather updates.

Earlier, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that it had forecast about the ongoing heatwave three months ago.

“Above normal rainfall is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other areas in this monsoon season,” a representative of the NDMA informed the Climate Change Committee of the Senate in a session today.

He said each year the country sustains around four billion dollars owing to the climate change.

NDMA informed the climate change committee more rainfall is expected than the routine in the monsoon season from June 30 to September 15.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive 15 to 30 percent more rainfall, Punjab 50 to 60% more rain while over 70 to 80 percent more rainfall is likely in Baluchistan, which is drastically above the normal rainfall in the region,” NDMA official said.