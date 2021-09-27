Met Office forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi, other areas from tomorrow

KARACHI: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi and other southeastern districts of Sindh from Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Met Office has predicted that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh from Monday (today) and to continue till Saturday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast chances of dust-thunderstorm and rain at evening or night tomorrow.

Rain with wind-thundershower with heavy to very heavy falls is expected in Mirpurkhas, Tharparker, Umarkot, Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu, from tomorrow till Saturday with occasional gaps.

Heavy falls are also expected in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the wet period.

Rainfall is also expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from Tuesday to Thursday.

Isolated rainfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from today and tomorrow till Thursday and Friday, according to the weather department.

Heavy fall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad and may trigger flash flooding in Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella during the forecast period.

Weather remained hot and dry over most parts of Sindh on Sunday. However light to heavy rainfall occurred in Mirpurkhas division. Maximum rainfall reported at Kaloi 25 mm, Mitthi 10 mm and Chhachhro 08 mm. Traces of rainfall also reported from Badin and Islamkot.