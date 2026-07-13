Met Office forecast rainfall in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast rain with wind/thundershowers in Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, eastern Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan from Monday evening or night and Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over most parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that heavy rains may cause landslides while, flash flooding in the local streams/nullahs in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan’s Barkhan and Gilgit-Baltistan during last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Okara 29, Narowal 23, Sahiwal 19, Sheikhupura 11, Gujranwala 09, Faisalabad 08, Lahore (Airport 04, City 03), Hafizabad 03, Sialkot (City 03, Airport 01), Jhang 02, Kot Addu and Sargodha City 01. Baluchistan: Barkhan 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D.I. Khan (Airport 05), Pattan 04, Kalam and Malam Jabba 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit 03, Chilas and Skardu 02, Hunza 01.