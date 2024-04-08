Met Office predicts heavy rains across Pakistan on Eidul Fitr

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in parts of the country during Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is likely to entre the upper parts of the country from April 10 followed by another strong westerly wave on April 12 that may grip most parts of the country on April 13 and persist till April 15.

The PMD forecasted a range of weather patterns across the country as Pakistanis prepare for Eidul Fitr festivities.

According to the Met Office, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 10 to 15 with occasional gaps.

Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram are also expected to receive heavy rains with occasional gaps from April 12 to April 15 with Isolated heavy fall and hailstorm from April 13 to 15.

In Sindh, rains with thunderstorms are expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, isolated rain with thunderstorm is also expected in Karachi and Hyderabad during the period.

Additionally, the Met Office predicted rain and thunderstorm in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal on April 10 and April 12 to April 15 with occasional gaps.

Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar are also likely receive heavy rainfall with occasional gaps from April 12 (evening) to April 15. Isolated windstorm, hailstorm is also expected in the regions from April 13 to 15.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from April 10 to April 15.

Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur in Azad Kashmir are also predicted to witness rain, thunderstorm with occasional gaps during the period.

Balochistan’s Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Sibbi, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Chagi, Panjgur, Gawadar and Kech are expected to receive rain with thunderstorm from April 12 to April 14.