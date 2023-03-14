Met office predicts rainfall in Karachi in coming days

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in parts of Sindh including Karachi from March 16 to 20, ARY News reported.

According to the Meteorological department (MET Office), a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on March 16 and will prevail till March 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Karachi from March 17 to 19, the Met Office said.

“Rainfall is also expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan.”

“Rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy fall & hailstorm) is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore from 16th to 20th March. While, in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur,” it added.

The weather department has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.

