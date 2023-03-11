When will Ramadan begin in Pakistan?

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is a ‘good chance’ of sighting of Ramadan 1444 AH moon on 22 March, ARY News reported.

According to the weather department, the new moon of Ramadan, 1,444 AH, will born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on 21-03-2023.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramadan will be on March 23, Thursday.

Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

Comments