Met office predicts rainfall in Karachi

KARACHI: The met office on Friday predicted rainfall in Karachi today saying the temperature during the day will remain hot and humid in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the met office, there are chances of light rainfall in Karachi tonight or early tomorrow. “The winds are blowing at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour, however, they could intensify with upto 35 kilometers per hour as the day progresses,” it said and added that the temperature will remain between 34 C to 36 C.

The met office said that the humidity in Karachi will remain upto 60 percent.

Multiple parts of the country are expected to face more rains in the pre-monsoon season this year as the met office has also warned of urban flooding in major urban centres.

At least three people lost their lives and another three were injured as heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Lahore yesterday, causing disruption of flight operations at the airport and in power supply.

According to details, a wall-collapse incident, reported in the Bank Stop area of Lahore, claimed the lives of the three people. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, rescue sources said.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Lahore airport were briefly suspended. A flight, originating from Sharjah, was diverted to Multan. Air Blue flight, PA413, reached Lahore from Sharjah.

However, Air Traffic Control did not allow the captain to land at Lahore airport due to massive wind storm, sources said.

On the other hand, heavy rain also severely affected Lahore’s power transmission system, with several feeders of the Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (Lesco) having tripped. Power outages were reported in Mustafa Town and Education Town for four hours.

Comments