Meta and EssilorLuxottica launch new $299 AI smart glasses

Meta has introduced its latest Meta Glasses, created in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica. These AI-enabled smart glasses come in three frame styles, including a special edition designed with Kylie Jenner.

The glasses are equipped with a 12MP camera, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, capable of recording videos at up to 3K resolution at 30 fps and taking still photos at 3,024 x 4,032 pixels.

They feature adjustable three-way nose pads, customizable temple tips, and overextension hinges for a more comfortable fit. A dedicated action button provides quick access to Meta AI, now powered by the new Muse Spark AI model.

Like earlier versions, these glasses include an open-ear speaker system and a multi-microphone array for calls, music, podcasts, and voice commands, as well as noise-reduction technology to enhance audio quality.

The world’s largest social media company states that the glasses offer up to eight hours of battery life per charge, with the charging case extending total use to 40 hours. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Bluetooth LE.

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They are compatible with Meta’s Neural Band accessory. The glasses come in Adventurer, Fury, and Meta Glasses by Kylie styles, with over 26 frame and lens options, and support prescription lenses via Meta’s Rx Lens Swap program.

The company plans to introduce new features like Dynamic Photo and pedestrian navigation later this month.

Priced from $299, the Meta Glasses are available in the US, the UK, Canada, and several European countries. Customers can buy them from Meta.com, Amazon, LensCrafters, Best Buy, and Sunglass Hut.