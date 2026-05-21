Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees in an ​internal memo on Wednesday that he does not expect ‌more company-wide layoffs this year, according to a copy of the memo seen by Reuters.

He made the announcement on the same day the ​Facebook owner carried out a massive restructuring of the company, ​laying off 10% of its workforce globally and ⁠transferring 7,000 other employees to new initiatives related to AI ​workflows.

“I want to be clear that we do not expect ​other company-wide layoffs this year. I also want to acknowledge that we haven’t been as clear as we aspire to be in our communication, ​and that’s one area I want to make sure ​we improve,” he said in the memo.

Employees left comments on his post ‌quoting ⁠the words “company-wide” and “expect.”

“Things sometimes go ‘unexpectedly,'” one person wrote.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on the update.

The changes are part of a far-reaching overhaul taking place at Meta this year, as the ​company surges its ​AI investments in ⁠a bid to center AI agents in both its product offerings and its approach to ​work internally.

In total, the layoffs and transfers announced ​this ⁠week are hitting about 20% of the company’s workforce. Some of the transfers have already happened, while in other cases employees are ⁠being ​notified on Wednesday.

Reuters previously reported that ​Meta was planning additional deep cuts for later this year.