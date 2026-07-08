Meta expands generative AI tools with Muse Image rollout

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it is rolling out Muse Image, its first image-generation model from ​Meta Superintelligence Labs, as the Facebook owner ‌expands generative AI tools across its apps.

The company said Muse Image, which is integrated into its Meta AI chatbot, can ​interpret complex prompts, use photos as inputs and ​let users edit generated images directly through ⁠sketches or annotations.

Learn about the latest breakthroughs in AI and tech with the Reuters Artificial Intelligencer newsletter. Sign up here.

Here are some details:

Muse Image will power ​more than 30 new AI effects for Instagram Stories ​and enable image generation in direct chats with Meta AI on WhatsApp, initially in select countries, the company said.

Meta plans ​to expand Muse Image to more countries and ​integrate it into Facebook and Messenger, the company said.

While basic use ‌of ⁠Muse Image with Meta AI is free, additional creation capabilities will be available through Meta’s subscription plans, the company said.

In April, the company launched Muse Spark, ​the first text-and-reasoning ​AI model ⁠from the Meta Superintelligence Labs team it assembled last year to catch up ​with rivals in the AI race.

Advanced AI ​models ⁠are at the center of the AI boom, powering autonomous tasks such as writing software code, generating content ⁠and ​handling customer support inquiries.

The company ​also announced an early preview of Muse Video, its video generation model.