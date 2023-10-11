Meta’s silence on GTA: San Andreas VR update leaves fans in dark

The status of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR remains unclear after Meta stayed quiet about the latest update to the system. Fans are eagerly waiting for any news or updates, but Meta has yet to provide any information.

The Rockstar game’s franchise – Grand Theft Auto – is one of the biggest franchises in the gaming world, according to the data quoted by comicbook.com, GTA V after its launch has sold over 185 million copies to date, which made it second highest-selling game of all-time.

In order to make the game available on other platforms, Rockstar Games from time to time revises the older version of the GTA franchise and update them with new graphics.

Back in 2021, Rockstar announced that the GTA: San Andreas would be coming to Meta Quest via a new VR version, meanwhile, it has been two years since the initial announcement, leaving fans under curiosity as the fans are wondering if the project is canceled or shelved.

Rockstar Games has reportedly postponed the other remasters/remakes of older games in the last few years to maintain their focus on Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6),

The officially launched Meta Quest 3 headset left fans wondering about the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR project.

According to RockstarIntel, while answering a question regarding Road to VR, Meta denied having any update to share on GTA: San Andreas, however, there is no project development confirmation at this time.

Meanwhile, it is possible that a project like this could be launched after the official release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) – which is rumored to be released next year or early 2025.